Winscombe's promotion bid to go down to the wire

Local clubs are chasing honours as the season draws to a close - Credit: PA

Winscombe's Somerset League Division One North promotion bid will go down to the last game of the season.

They sit in second place, just one point ahead of St Andrews, after losing to their rivals in a rearranged match.

It all came down to the last ends on two rinks at Winscombe, which were played under floodlights.

Geoff Coombe's rink had lost by 13 shots, but Malcolm Dorrington's fought back well to lead 25-20 before dropping a two on the final end.

Mike Adams fired on his last end but only picked up one shot to cap a 26-17 win, as St Andrews won 61-60 overall to take eight of the 12 points on offer.

Winscombe picked up six points from a 104-98 loss to Banwell in their Weston over-60s clash to ensure a mid-table finish in Division One.

And the ladies saw their home friendly with Victoria reduced from three rinks to three triples, but won by three overall.

IIt was the same margin in another friendly against neighbours Banwell.

Somerset League, Winscombe 60 (4) St Andrews 61 (8): G Keenan, D Brown, W Andrews, G Coombe 9-22; G Neville, C Bryant, R Lacy, M Dorrington 25-22; M Smart, D Peakall, D Tape, M Adams 26-17.

Weston Over-60s, Winscombe 98 (6) Banwell 104 (14): Rowe, Stone, Watts 19-12; Newing, Lacy, Ellis 18-10; Bryant, Kibble, Ainsworth 10-23; Brown, Andrews, Coombe 12-22; Greenwood, Tape, Adams 25-9; Peakall, Paul, Neville 14-28.

Ladies friendly, Winscombe 40 Victoria 37: Carol Hopes, Trish Van Haaren, Angela Ainsworth 11-14; Tina Darkin, Yvonne Greenwood, Margaret Howell 19-18; Shelley Carson, Jane Bolton, Chrissie Bryant 10-15.

Winscombe 32 Banwell 29: M Bennett, L Coombe, T Van Haaren, L Whatling 15-15; P Pow, M Nash, P Burns, J Hunt 17-14.