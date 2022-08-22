Winscombe enjoy very good win over Clevedon Prom rivals

Winscombe Bowling Club enjoyed a very good win over Clevedon Prom in the over-60s league.

A number of reserves came in to play their part in a much-needed victory, with a good win on the Tont Watts' rink helping to seal a 101-87 win for Winscombe and 14 of the 20 points on offer.

Success on four of six rinks saw Winscombe beat Banwell 105-83 and take 16 points, with Watts and Mike Adams both securing good wins.

And wins on all three rinks against Yatton A kept Winscombe A in the hunt for promotion in the Somerset County League, as the B team lost two of the three rinks at Portishead BRL.

A friendly against Cardiff's Mackintosh BC was played in hot temperatures and reduced to 15 ends with a drinks break after eight of them.

But Winscombe kept their cool to come out on top in four of the six rinks and by 21 shots overall.

Another tourist match saw Winscombe beaten 106-86 by Wroughton, despite winning on three rinks.

But a ladies match at Long Ashton proved close throughout, with Winscombe eventually coming out on top by just four shots.

A friendly rink of Trish Van Haaren, Yvonne Greenwood and Barbara Smart had a good battle against a more experienced side but lost out by four.

Results

Over-60 league, Winscombe 101 (14) Clevedon Prom 87 (6): D Brown, W Andrews, G Coombe 10-20; A Rowe, D Johnson, A Watts 26-10; M Newing, R Lacy, T Ellis 11-17; P John, D Peakall, B Paul 19-10; M Rolls, B Kibble, W Ainsworth 20-13; G Keenan, K Whatling, M Nash 15-17.

Winscombe 105 (16) Banwell 83 (4): Keenan, Tape, Adams 27-9; Johnson, Brown, Coombe 13-17; John, Smart, Neville 15-11; Rolls, Kibble, Ainsworth 11-19; Newing, Bryant, Ellis 17-15; Rowe, Stone, Watts 22-12.

Somerset County League, Winscombe 67 (12) Yatton 49 (0): A Rowe, D Peakall, M Smart, M Adams 25-16; G Keenan, D Brown, W Andrews, G Coombe 22-14; G Neville, C Bryant, R Lacy, M Dorrington 20-19.

Winscombe 82 Mackintosh 16: M Newing, K Whatling, P Fredersdorff, M Nash 17-10; L Van Haaren, K Horler, C Bryant 11-15; D Peakall, M Williamson, P Cast, M Dorrington 17-6; G Keenan, R Bolton, B Paul, W Ainsworth 10-8; D Leach, D Phillips, R Lowis, M Smart 18-11; T Poole, K Webber, M Rolls, R Lacy 9-11.

Winscombe 86 Wroughton 106: Barbara Smart, Keith Webber, Maureen Sprouting, Mike Smart 7-25; Joan Hunt, Larry Van-Haaren, Trish Van–Haaren, Chris Bryant 22-13; Pauline Pow, Lew Collier, Angela Bougourd, Paul Fredersdorff 23-12; Yvonne Greenwood, Derek Phillips, Mike Nash, Chrissie Bryant 17-12; MT Mooney, Dave Johnson, Chris Greenwood, Margaret Howell 11-14; Carol Hopes, Lin Coombe, Mike Rolls, Geoff Coombe 6-30.

Ladies, Long Ashton 50 Winscombe 54: Carol Hopes, Angela Bougourd, Sue Lowis 24-13; Pauline Pow, Eve Watts, Angela Ainsworth 16-21; Shelley Carson, Margaret Howell, Chrissie Bryant 14-16.