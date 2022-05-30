Winscombe welcome Victoria once again, 100 years on!

Winscombe and Victoria met in a special celebration match to mark the 100t anniversary of their first meeting - Credit: Ken Whatling

Winscombe Bowling Club held a celebration match against their first opponents, the Victoria Bowling Club, exactly 100 years ago to the day on May 24.

The men won the original meeting by 33 shots - as the ladies 'provided a sumptuous tea' - but went down by 46 in the return last week while the ladies lost by 36.

The ladies were also beaten by Clarence in the North Somerset Triples, but beat Yatton in a friendly.

The men drew a friendly with Bridgwater and beat Isle of Wedmore in the Weston & District Over-60 League, taking 16 of the 20 points on offer.

Winscombe A beat Portishead by 23 shots in the Somerset League, while the B team went down by 12 against St Andrews.

*Victoria's week began badly with defeat at Congresbury in the Bowls England Top Club competition.

Colin Gazzard won the two-wood 15-14, while the four-wood pairs of Heal and Davies won 32-10, but the hosts came out on top in the other three dimensions to progress.

Victoria Vikings beat Clarence Golds 86-73, with Nicholls, Willets and Richards winning 25-11.

Hollier, Roberts and Hodge won 18-14, while Ferrari, Brooks and Rain had the other home win in a close affair, but with some players unavailable, Victoria lost 35-21 at Bath in the Double Rink.

Victoria A beat Wellington 66-56 in a meeting of two unbeaten sides on Saturday.

They trailed 22-6 after five ends as the visitors began well and were 37-15 down at the midway point.

But Victoria dug deep and the score was 47-38 after 15 ends, before a great late fightback clinched their 10-shot victory.

Colin Heals' rink with Sloman, Fairhurst and Davies came from 10-5 down to win 26-13, as Coumis, Wheatley, Gazzard and Cooper came out on top 26-15.

Victoria C recorded a second 12-0 win in two weeks, with Burnham the victims.

Frost, Hines, Hollier and Hubbard won 31-14, with Derek Jones, Gatehouse, Payne and Sage next up, as Hodge, Ferrari, Cleeves and Rain completed the clean sweep and a 74-45 triumph.

Results, Winscombe 98 Victoria 144: J Sprouting, M Trenchard, T Watts, W Ainsworth 21-15; C Greenwood, M Rolls, B Paul, T Ellis 14-30; C Bryant, G Poynton, D Brown, G Coombe 16-27; K Horler, T Stone, R Kibble, G Neville 9-30; D Johnson, M Nash, P Fredersdorff, R Lacy 19-21; M Newing, D Peakall, K Whatling, M Adams 19-21.

Winscombe Ladies 38 Victoria Ladies 74: Shelley Carson, Eve Watts, Sheila Nash, Maureen Sprouting 17-20; Tina Darkin, Yvonne Greenwood, Angela Bougourd, Angela Ainsworth 5-15; Lorna Whatling, Gill Webb, Margaret Howell, Chrissie Bryant 7-20; Carol Hopes, Trish Van-Haaren, Lin Coombe, Joan Hunt 9-19.

NSTL, Clarence 63 (8) Winscombe 47 (2): Pauline Pow, Eve Watts, Angela Ainsworth 10-23; Carol Hopes, Sheila Nash, Joan Hunt 24-16; Shelley Carson, Barbara Smart, Chrissie Bryant 13-24.

Friendly, Yatton 27 Winscombe 36: Sheila Nash, Yvonne Greenwood, Eve Watts, Angela Ainsworth 12-13; Shelley Carson, Trish Van-Haaren, Lin Coombe, Chrissie Bryant 11-12; Carol Hopes, Gill Webbs, Margaret Howell, Angela Bougourd 23-2.

Men's friendly, Winscombe 56 Bridgwater 56: M Newing, D Peakall, K Whatling, M Dorrington 17-12; D Johnson, M Williamson, P John, W Ainsworth 15-11; D Kibby, M Nash, B Paul, C Bryant 11-20; K Horler, M Rolls, R Kibble, G Coombe 13-13.

Over-60 League, Winscombe 110 (16) Isle of Wedmore 86 (4): D Peakall, C Bryant, T Ellis 23-13; D Brown, B Andrews, G Coombe 20-10; G Keenan, D Tape, M Adams 22-7; A Rowe, J Sprouting, R Lacy 15-17; P John, T Stone, G Neville 20-18; M Newing, R Kibble, A Watts 10-21.

Somerset League, Portishead 46 (2) Winscombe A 69 (10): T Rowe, D Tape, T Stone, M Adams 27-15; M Newing, D Brown, W Andrews, R Lacy 29-14; D Peakall, C Bryant, M Dorrington, G Neville 13-17.

St Andrews B 65 (10) Winscombe B 53 (2): D Johnson, K Horler, M Nash, J Sprouting 16-21; D Leach, A Pow, R Kibble, A Watts 19-18; C Greenwood, M Williamson, P Cast, W Ainsworth 18-26.