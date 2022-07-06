Winscombe see off St Andrews to retain President's Shield

Winscombe's men retained the President's Shield in their annual match with St Andrews.

Already reduced to a triples on a drab, cold night with a blustery wind and heavy clouds, with both sides having availability issues, the captains agreed to play 15 ends instead of 18.

It proved a wise move as rain set in, with Winscombe coming out on top by 33 shots across the six rinks.

Winscombe Ladies had a 15-shot win at Victoria in a friendly, but lost at home to Ashcombe Park in the North Somerset Triples after winning one of three rinks.

Wessex Ladies romped to a well-deserved win over Winscombe in the Southey Trophy.

Janice Hartree and Pat Taylor won by 22 in the pairs, while Pam Rolls, Mary Hawkins and skip Barbara Jones led by nine after 11 ends in the triples, then saw Winscombe take five from the next two ends.

Wessex grabbed a couple back, but Winscombe had a five on the 16th end, then two on the 17th to level, before Wessex took two and the win.

They maintained that form to beat Victoria, with Verlie Edwards, Elizabeth Williams, Ann Crawford and skip Joan Duffy running out winners by 27 shots and Hartree and Taylor winning by nine.

And Edwards, Williams and skip Barbara Jones took charge from the start of their Weston & District League match against Isle of Wedmore to lead by eight at halfway and running out 11-shot winners to help secure another victory.

Results, President's Shield, Winscombe 101 St Andrews 68: P John, W Ainsworth, A Watts 26-6; M Newing, P Fredersdorff, M Dorrington 19-12; M Nash, J Sprouting,G Coombe 18-10; D Johnson, T Stone, R Lacy 10-13; D Kibbey, K Whatling, D Brown 10-11; M Rolls, B Paul, M Adams 18-16.

Victoria Ladies 36 Winscombe Ladies 51: Pauline Pow, Jane Bolton, Barbara Smart 25-9; Gill Webb, Lesley Fredersdorff, Chrissie Bryant 19-11; Carol Hopes, Eve Watts, Sue Lowis 7-16.

NST, Winscombe 43 Ashcombe Park 51: Tina Darkin, Angela Bougourd, Maureen Sprouting 12-19; Carol Hopes, Gill Webb, Sue Lowis 20-13; Yvonne Greenwood, Lorna Whatling, Barbara Smart 11-19.

Southey Trophy, Wessex Ladies 98 Winscombe 61: P Turner 23-19; J Hartree, P Taylor 33-11; P Rolls, M Hawkins, B Jones 17-15; V Edwards, E Stott, E Williams, A Crawford 25-16.

Wessex Ladies 74 Victoria 63: P Turner 5-21; J Hartree, P Taylor 23-14; P Rolls, M Hawkins, B Jones 12-21; V Edwards, E Williams, A Crawford, J Duffy 34-7.

W&D League, Wessex 51 Isle of Wedmore 39: V Edwards, E Williams, B Jones 22-11; J Weston, J Hartree, J Duffy 13-16; P Turner, A Ward, P Taylor 16-12.