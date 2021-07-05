Winscombe Bowls Club get 100th anniversary visit from Bowls England

Published: 5:00 PM July 5, 2021

Winscombe Bowls Club celebrated 100 years of village bowls with a visit from Bowls England - Credit: Ken Whatling

Winscombe Bowls Club celebrated their 100 years of village bowls with a visit from Bowls England.

Bowlers from all over England including Leicestershire, Wiltshire, Sussex, Surrey, Bedfordshire, Bucks, Devon and Somerset enjoyed 21 ends of bowls on the acclaimed green.

Lunch and supper after the game, plus speeches and awards, were hosted outside by Winscombe President Mike Adams and Bowls England President Paul Robson due to Covid restrictions on a beautiful afternoon.

And the South West Children’s Hospice benefitted from the proceeds from a spider and raffle and Winscombe members, despite losing the match, had a day to remember.

Winscombe Bowls Club celebrated 100 years of village bowls with a visit from Bowls England - Credit: Ken Whatling

*Winscombe played at St Andrews for the annual Presidents Shield match and, despite losing on four rinks and drawing on one, claimed a four-shot victory.

You may also want to watch:

An outstanding performance by Tony Rowe, Dave Peakall and Dennis Tape saw them claim a 30-5 win which proved decisive in the final outcome.

Winscombe lost three of the four disciplines in the North Somerset Four Dimensions match at Banwell, with only their four having success.