Winscombe lose out in North Somerset KO Cup final

Published: 5:00 PM September 6, 2021

Winscombe Bowls Club celebrated 100 years of village bowls with a visit from Bowls England - Credit: Ken Whatling

Winscombe came up short against Portishead RBL in the final of the North Somerset Bowls Association KO Cup.

Playing on Portishead's green left them at a slight disadvantage, but Winscombe won on two of the five rinks and lost by just one on another.

But they could not avoid falling to defeat by 100-90 as their rivals claimed the silverware.

Winscombe enjoyed a comprehensive friendly win at Ashcombe by no fewer than 50 shots and also had an enjoyable afternoon against a touring team from Ledbury.

Cancelled from 2020 due to the pandemic, Ledbury claimed a narrow win after seeing a fixture at Ashcombe called off.

Results, North Somerset BA KO Cup final, Winscombe 90 Portishead RBL 100: P John, C Bryant, J Sprouting, D Tape 16-15; G Keenan, D Brown, G Coombe, M Fletcher 25-16; W Ainsworth, P Fredersdorff, R Lacy, T Ellis 17-25; M Newing, D Peakall, T Stone, G Neville 13-24; T Rowe, M Smart, M Dorrington, M Adams 19-20.

Friendly, Winscombe 123 Ashcombe 73: K Whatling, M Nash, P Fredersdorff, D Tape 21-11; C Bryant, R Lowis, G Coombe, M Adams 28-16; T Rowe, D Johnson, B Paul, T Ellis 17-18; W Ainsworth, A Pow, D Peakall, G Neville 37-4; M Rolls, G Keenan, D Brown, M Fletcher 20-24.