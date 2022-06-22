Mike Adams and David Brown crowned Greenkeepers champions

Mike Adams and David Brown claimed the illustrious Greenkeepers Competition at Winscombe Bowls Club recently.

The annual competition, which was played for the 39th time this year was particularly poignant as it was played on the day after the funeral of Winscombe's Greenkeeper Colin Westlake.

Westlake had been Winscombe's greenkeeper for over 40 years and his cup was presented by his widow Jill.

The winners were Mike Adams and David Brown who played a 10-end final against Mal Dorrington and Rob Lacy.

The quality of play was good in the rain and it was all even going into the last end and that in turn changed hands twice before Adams got the winning wood with an infamous Winscombe wick!

Winscombe beat Portishead RBL winning four rinks by 118 shots to 102. After one end Winscombe were 20 shots up - the next woods delivered resulted in RBL gaining just 4 shots over the 17 ends . They lost by 16 shots overall.

Rink scores: C Greenwood, P Fredersdorff, T Ellis 21.-15; P John, K

Whatling, G Neville 26 -10; D Johnson, M Nash, T Stone 15-27; M Newing,

W Ainsworth. A Watts 18-14; G Keenan ,D Brown, G Coombe 24-14; A Rowe, D

Tape, M Adams 14-22

Winscombe 58 v Avon & Somerset Police 56 Mixed Friendly Home: P Pow,J

Bolton,M Smart, G Coombe 21 - 13; G Poynter, E Watts,P Cast, A Watts 13

- 12; T Darkin,B Smart, Chris Bryant, Chrissie Bryant 11 - 13; M Rolls,L

Coombe, D Barrington-Light, D Brown 13 - 18

Winscombe Ladies had hard luck in their North Somerset Triples League

match against Clarence Park.

Two Winscombe rinks were decided on the last end.

Captain Angela Bougourd's rink were all square at 14 all and dropped one shot to lose . Angela Ainsworth's rink were three shots ahead at 14 - 11 going into the last end but dropped five shots to lose by two shots overall.

Scores: Winscombe 38 v Clarence 56 Home : P Pow, L Coombe, C Bryant 10 -

25; C Hopes, A Bougourd, M Sprouting 14 - 15; S Carson, L Whatling, A

Ainsworth 14 - 16.