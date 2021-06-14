Good week for Winscombe bowlers

Published: 5:00 PM June 14, 2021

Winscombe Bowls Club enjoyed a good week on the green with wins in the Weston & District Over-60 League and KO Cup.

They did the double over Victoria Saxons in the league, winning by two shots away and by 28 at home.

In the away game the captain's rink dropped a five on the last end to lose by just one shot. The other losing rink by nine shots was well covered by good wins by Tom Ellis and Mike Adams.

Winscombe completed the double with a comprehensive win at home by 28 shots as two rinks won by just one shot.

Captain Mike Fletcher reversed his defeat at ‘The Vic’ and won by one shot and Mike Adams almost gave it away but also won by won shot. The other two rinks won well to gain maximum points.

In the quarter-final of the KO Cup Winscombe won on three rinks to one and by 19 shots overall against friends and rivals Banwell.

The only losing rink, skipped by Mike Adams, was level at 15 ends but dropped nine shots on the last three ends, including a six on the last.

Winscombe now wait to learn their semi-final opponeonts.

The ladies won on two rinks and narrowly lost on the third in an honourable draw at Long Ashton, while a friendly against Clevedon Prom resulted in a home win by two rinks to one.

Results, W&D Over-60 League, Victoria Saxons 56 Winscombe 58: D Brown, G Coombe, M Fletcher 13-14; P John, T Stone, G Neville 12-21; G Keenan, R Lacy, T Ellis 14-9; M Newing, N Hansford, M Adams 19-12.

Winscombe 82 Victoria Saxons 54: D Brown, G Coombe, M Fletcher 19-18; J Sprouting, R Lacy, T Ellis 27-8; G Keenan, T Stone, M Adams 16-15; P John, B Paul, G Neville 20-15.

Weston Over-60 Cup, Winscombe 84 Banwell 65: P John, M Dorrington, G Neville 25-15; G Keenan, R Lacy, T Ellis 23-13; M Newing, N Hansford, M Adams 15-24; D Brown, D Tape, M Fletcher 21-13.

Ladies friendly, Winscombe 38 Clevedon Prom 36: P Pow, L Coombe, A Ainsworth 14 -8; C Bryant, B Smart, L Parfitt 13-8; L Whatling, A Bourgourd, M Sprouting 11-20.