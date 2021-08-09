Winscombe bowlers book KO Cup final place

Published: 5:00 PM August 9, 2021

Winscombe Bowls Club played The Patrons as part of their centenary celebrations - Credit: Mavis Adams

Winscombe Bowls Club booked their place in the final of the North Somerset BA KO Cup with a win at Clevedon Prom.

It was an extremely wet night, with heavy rain showers until most rinks had played around 15 ends.

And it was dark by the time the final two ends were played, with Winscombe coming out on top 95-90.

They now wait to see who their opponents will be in the final at Portishead will be played on Sunday August 29.

A centenary celebration match against The Patrons ended in a 22-shot loss for Winscombe.

Greenkeeper and Life member Lew Collier, Mr and Mrs Jim Lukins (ex-Somerset President and Life Member) and Tom Ellis - Credit: Mavis Adams

You may also want to watch:

But their cancelled Somerset League match against Burnham was rearranged as a five-rink triples match and Winscombe won on four rinks and by 19 shots overall.

And Winscombe also won an over-60 match at Clarence by eight shots, after winning two rinks, drawing one and losing the other.

Results, Winscombe 92 Patrons 114: SJ Stone, A Bougard, C Bryant, J Sprouting 22-17; D Kibby, S Nash, P Fredersdorff, M Dorrington 7-24; G Keenan, Y Greenwood, N Hansford, G Coombe 7-26; M Newing, L Coombe, T Stone, M Adams 20-10; W Ainsworth, C Bryant, D Peakall, D Johnson 19 -21; M Trenchard, M Sprouting, M Nash, M Fletcher 17-16.

Winscombe 93 Burnham 74: M Nash, P Cast, W Ainsworth 16-13; G Poynter, D Leach, A Little 25- 8; M Newing, R Lowis, C Bryant 19-13; D Phillips, R Fisher, G Neville 24-17; D Peakall, K Horler, M Smart 9-23.

Winscombe 67 Clarence 59: P John, R Lacy, T Ellis 14-11; J Sprouting, D Tape, M Adams 23-11; D Peakall, T Stone, G Neville 15-15; D Brown, G Coombe, M Fletcher 15-22.