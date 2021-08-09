News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Winscombe bowlers book KO Cup final place

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 5:00 PM August 9, 2021   
Winscombe Bowls Club played The Patrons as part of their centenary celebrations

Winscombe Bowls Club played The Patrons as part of their centenary celebrations - Credit: Mavis Adams

Winscombe Bowls Club booked their place in the final of the North Somerset BA KO Cup with a win at Clevedon Prom.

It was an extremely wet night, with heavy rain showers until most rinks had played around 15 ends.

And it was dark by the time the final two ends were played, with Winscombe coming out on top 95-90.

They now wait to see who their opponents will be in the final at Portishead will be played on Sunday August 29.

A centenary celebration match against The Patrons ended in a 22-shot loss for Winscombe.

Greenkeeper and Life member Lew Collier ,Mr and Mrs Jim Lukins (ex Somerset President and Life Member) and Tom Ellis.

Greenkeeper and Life member Lew Collier, Mr and Mrs Jim Lukins (ex-Somerset President and Life Member) and Tom Ellis - Credit: Mavis Adams

You may also want to watch:

But their cancelled Somerset League match against Burnham was rearranged as a five-rink triples match and Winscombe won on four rinks and by 19 shots overall.

And Winscombe also won an over-60 match at Clarence by eight shots, after winning two rinks, drawing one and losing the other. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Major improvements' begin on Weston road
  2. 2 Rise in complaints over illegal use of e-scooters in North Somerset
  3. 3 Historic pier suffers 'severe damage' after fire
  1. 4 In The Dock
  2. 5 Great-great grandmother celebrates 104th birthday
  3. 6 Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset
  4. 7 Weston Beach Race to return in October
  5. 8 10 beauty spots in North Somerset
  6. 9 Around 3,000 patients leave Weston surgery after being 'fed up with problems'
  7. 10 Hospice desperate for volunteers to support charity shops

Results, Winscombe 92 Patrons 114: SJ Stone, A Bougard, C Bryant, J Sprouting 22-17; D Kibby, S Nash, P Fredersdorff, M Dorrington 7-24; G Keenan, Y Greenwood, N Hansford, G Coombe 7-26; M Newing, L Coombe, T Stone, M Adams 20-10; W Ainsworth, C Bryant, D Peakall, D Johnson 19 -21; M Trenchard, M Sprouting, M Nash, M Fletcher 17-16.

Winscombe 93 Burnham 74: M Nash, P Cast, W Ainsworth 16-13; G Poynter, D Leach, A Little 25- 8; M Newing, R Lowis, C Bryant 19-13; D Phillips, R Fisher, G Neville 24-17; D Peakall, K Horler, M Smart 9-23.

Winscombe 67 Clarence 59: P John, R Lacy, T Ellis 14-11; J Sprouting, D Tape, M Adams 23-11; D Peakall, T Stone, G Neville 15-15; D Brown, G Coombe, M Fletcher 15-22.

Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police want to speak to anyone who was in the area who may have seen what happened. 

Event organiser fined for noise complaints

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews have tackled a fire at the back of Burnham-on-Sea pier this afternoon (Thursday). 

Avon Fire and Rescue Service

Crews tackle large fire at Burnham-on-Sea pier

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
A J Lock

Funeral directors set up new Weston branch

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Mayor Cyril King presenting Borough Shield to Terry Gilbert, with Mayoress Sue King, Rose Gilbert, M

Tributes flood in for 'one in a million' Terry

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus