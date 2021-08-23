Winscombe miss out in Weston & District Over-60 Cup

Published: 7:00 AM August 23, 2021

Winscombe Bowls Club celebrated 100 years of village bowls with a visit from Bowls England - Credit: Ken Whatling

Winscombe Bowls Club missed out on the Weston & District Over-60s Cup after semi-final defeat against Clevedon Prom.

Having won the competition five times since 2010 - and beaten Prom in the semi-final of the North Somerset Bowls Association's KO Cup two weeks earlier - they fell to a convincing 113-68 defeat, after losing five of the six rinks.

An inexperienced Winscombe side went down 151-101 to St Margarets, from Birstall, in a mixed tourist game, and a friendly against Nailsea ended in a 64-49 loss.

Winscombe have played Bath home and away for many years in a 21-end triples game for the Sydney Gardens Trophy, but the fixture at Bath had to be cancelled due to Covid.

The home leg did go ahead, with Winscombe winning by 13 shots, although the trophy was not awarded.

Winscombe also came out on top in a Weston Over-60 League match against Portishead RBL, winning by 15 shots.

Results, Weston & District Over-60 Cup, Winscombe 68 Clevedon Prom 113: D Peakall, M Smart, J Sprouting 7-23; D Brown, G Coombe, M Fletcher 13-15; G Keenan, D Tape, M Adams 11-22; D Johnson, W Ainsworth, P Fredersdorff 14 -24; B Kibble, T Stone, G Neville 16-7; P John, M Dorrington,T Ellis 7-22.

Tourist match, Winscombe 101 St Margarets 151: C Hopes, A Bolton, B Paul, C Bryant 16-12; D Phillips, K Horler, W Ainsworth, M Sprouting 14-22; K Webber, J Bolton, S Nash, J Sprouting 6-30; T Rowe, MT Mooney, J Hunt, C Bryant 13-25; D Johnson, P Burns, B Smart, M Nash 15-22; A Pow, T Darkin, M Howell, D Brown 22-22; P Pow, L Coombe, M Smart, G Coombe 15-18.

Friendly, Winscombe 49 Nailsea 64: C Greenwood, K Whatling, P Cast, D Johnson 24-17; P Lowis, K Horler, G Poynter, B Paul 10-23; D Phillips, M Williamson, A Little, C Bryant 15-24.

Winscombe 111 Bath 98: M Rolls, B Kibble, M Adams 33-16; T Rowe, M Smart, T Ellis 20-20; M Nash, K Whatling, P Fredersdorff 21-24; P John, W Ainsworth, M Adams 20-20; M Newing, B Paul, G Neville 17-18.

Weston Over-60 League, Winscombe 68 Portishead RBL 53: M Nash, D Tape, M Adams 11-22; P John, R Lacy, T Ellis 20-12; M Smart, M Fletcher, J Sprouting 14-19; C Bryant, T Stone, G Neville 23-10.