Winscombe bowlers edged out in friendly encounters

Lee Power

Published: 3:00 PM September 1, 2021   
Winscombe Bowls Club celebrated 100 years of village bowls with a visit from Bowls England

Winscombe Bowls Club celebrated 100 years of village bowls with a visit from Bowls England - Credit: Ken Whatling

Wiscombe Bowls Club came up short in a pair of friendly matches recently.

A mixed match against neighbours Banwell ended in a 20-shot defeat, as Winscombe won one of the four rinks.

And a seven-rink match against tourists Newbury & Hungerford resulted in a 15-shot reverse, with Winscombe winning on two rinks and narrowly losing on another.

However, the South West Children's Hospice benefitted from a club rule which requires players who send down a 'wrong bias' to donate £1 - with five players contributing, one or two more than once!

The visitors also added to the chosen charity collection when passing around a packed clubhouse.

No less than eight touring sides are booked to play at Winscombe in the run-in to the end of the season, with many having cancelled scheduled visits in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Results, Winscombe 55 Banwell 75: M Newing, A Bougourd, D Leach, G Coombe 11-17; A Pow, P Pow, M Sprouting, J Sprouting 21-17; G Poynter, B Smart, S Nash, M Nash 14-16; SJ Stone, L Coombe, T Stone, P Fredersdorff 9-25.

Winscombe 113 Newbury & Hungerford 128: D Phillips, MT Mooney, S Nash, M Nash 19-10; K Whatling, G Webb, M Smart, G Coombe 26-14; C Hopes, J Bolton, R Fisher, M Adams 17-18; A Pow, M Howell, K Horler, S Lowis 11-22; K Webber, L Coombe, A Little, P Fredersdorff 11-27; t Darkin, Y Greenwood, B Smart, D Brown 14-21; P Pow, M Williamson, B Kibble, M Sprouting 15-16.

Somerset News

