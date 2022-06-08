Winscombe CC fall short in defeat in top of table clash at Trull

Robin Scanlon, wicket keeper, scored 47 runs from 67 deliveries, for Winscombe in their defeat at Trull. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Winscombe produced an off-key display in a 25-run defeat in their Somerset Premier summit meeting with Trull on Saturday.

Fresh from a comprehensive 10-wicket win over Weston seconds in the first round of the T20 Intermediate Cup, Winscombe opted to bowl first on what looked and turned out to be a difficult wicket.

Jory Cureton and George Fox were hostile but perhaps not at their best in the face of determined batting from Trull openers Tim Gibbs and Josh Parker.

Gibbs eventually fell to Ewan Griffiths (2-38) for 26 and Parker to Rob Bradley (1-26) for 38, but Rory Stone (24) and Tom Russell (26) built on the platform and took the total to 134-2.

However, spinner Fraser (1-15) and slow bowler Mike Coe (4-11) slowed their progress while bowling in tandem.

Cureton (3-27) returned to finish the Trull innings on 174, which still looked a good score.

And Trull's Craig Lawton and Greg Walters bowled with good pace to blow away Winscombe’s top order and reduce them to 6-3.

Cureton (21) showed some resistance but when he was caught and bowled by Brain Stone (3-27), Winscombe were 43-5 and looked out of it.

Alex Birt, with some fine straight drives, showed fight and was joined by the dogged Robin Scanlon who was seeking a return to form.

When Birt fell for 30, Scanlon marshalled the tail as best he could but received scant support until the arrival for Fox.

They put on 43 for the final wicket and hope was just building when Fox was adjudged lbw to the returning Walters (3-17) and the innings ended on 149, with Scanlon unbeaten on 47, with seven fours.

Winscombe were left to rue the 30-40 runs that a combination of spilt catches, sloppy ground fielding and extras had cost them.

Despite defeat there were some good individual performances, notably an all-round effort from a wide-free Birt and a welcome return to form with the bat for Scanlon.

However, it was the aged Coe who was voted Winscombe’s man of match for his four wickets and a fine catch.

Winscombe slip to third in the table and meet second-placed Taunton St Andrew in a key game at the Rec this weekend.