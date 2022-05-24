Winscombe CC fall to disappointing defeat at Butleigh

Having been on top for two thirds of their game at Butleigh, Winscombe succumbed to a disappointing 28-run defeat on Saturday.

Choosing to bat, Butleigh got off to a fast start through openers Mark Agutter (9) and Robbie Growdon (16) but Jory Cureton (2-41) and George Fox (2-23) bowled excellently to leave the hosts 69-4.

A patient Jack Tucker and Alex Thorne set about repairing the innings, but Mike Coe (1-15) trapped Tucker lbw for 39 and economic spells by Ewan Griffiths (1-19) and Jack Fraser (1-19) kept the run rate down.

As the final push came Alex Birt, again luckless in his first spell, produced some brilliant death bowling to finish with 3-44 including bowling Samuel Ellis with a great slower ball - the final ball of the innings - to ensure maximum bowling points for Winscombe.

Thorne end 62 not out, with six fours and two sixes, as Butleigh got maximum batting points for a below-par 207, as Winscombe wicketkeeper Robin Scanlon held a remarkable six catches behind the stumps, demonstrating admirable concentration, quick reactions and great hands in a faultless display.

Openers Fraser and Ben Goodrum continued their good form and got Winscombe off to a flying start with a partnership of 61 in 10 overs before Goodrum fell to Durston for 30.

At this stage there only looked to be one side in it but the experienced Harvey Hicks had other ideas as he dismissed Fraser for 26 and bowled Tom Hall with a beauty for five.

Tight bowling and good fielding meant the pressure was building and the Cureton brothers, appearing to rebuild, fell in quick succession to Robbie Growdon (1-31) and Tucker (2-21) to leave Winscombe 112-6.

There was no way back despite a valiant 37 not out from Birt as Winscombe were finally dismissed for 179 with Hicks finishing with a match winning 4-24 in his 8.3 overs.

With other results going their way Winscombe lie second in the table and host Staplegrove at the Recreation Ground this weekend.

The seconds enjoyed their first win of the season against Mark, with good contributions from David Bailey (19), Fin Mayo (39) and Edward Bourton (26).

The Winscombe innings was dominated by Rob Shepherd who carried his bat for a magnificent 154 not out to see his side to 290-6 from 40 overs.

Unsurprisingly Mark never looked likely to reach that total but contributions from Nick Ollerenshaw (45) and Tim Cattermole (31) saw them to a respectable 176 all out.