Winscombe CC head into 2022 season full of optimism

Winscombe Cricket Club embarks on the new season with great optimism for their junior and senior sections.

The thriving junior section trains on a Wednesday evening and will be looking to further develop its numbers and welcomes players of all abilities.

The under-11 and under-13 sides will be looking to consolidate after the success of last season and with some highly talented players, strength in depth and great spirit another fun season is in store.

In the adult section there are three new captains leading the sides: Jack Fraser will lead the firsts, George Frappell the seconds and Ed Bourton the midweek side.

All three sides will expect successful seasons with promotion a realistic ambition for each. Prospects have been enhanced following the recruitment of a number of new players and the return of others which means there will be a larger playing squad and the prospects of competition for places.

The core of the first team remains unchanged with the strong all-round talents of Fraser, Jory Cureton, Tom Hall, Rob Bradley and Ben Goodrum once again expected to be to the fore and supplemented by the younger talents of Finn Mayo and Ewan Griffiths.

Three fresh faces will be seen in the firsts this year in George Fox, Alex Birt and, after 10 years away, Liam Cureton.

Commenting on the new players, Mike Coe said: “The new players will significantly enhance our strength. George is a proven bowler and will form a potentially formidable seam attack alongside Jory Cureton and Tom Hall. Alex Birt is a strong, athletic all-rounder and Liam will add experience and know-how to our batting line-up and match play.”

Fraser added: “I am very excited to lead this side. We have strengthened in all areas and have a great blend of youth and experience and with a larger playing squad should add greater consistency to our performance and results.

"We showed last year, especially in the first half of the season and with our cup run to Taunton in the Intermediate Cup, we can compete with anyone on our day. We aim to be better still this season.”