Winscombe CC firsts and second games fall to weather

Winscombe CC were saved by the rain at Bridgwater thirds on Saturday.

Winscombe’s bowlers were never able to exert any control before Tom Hall bowled Hayden Standerwick.

Dominic Court then joined John Hill in a stand of 255 for the second wicket.

Both players scored brilliant hundreds, Hill 146 and Court 101 as Bridgwater finished on a massive 371 for six from their 45 overs.

In reply, Winscombe reached 7 for 0 off one over before the thunder, lighting and rain arrived.

Winscombe entertain Uphill Castle at the Rec this Saturday.

Winscombe seconds game also fell victim to the weather against Shapwick & Polden. Batting first Shapwick & Polden scored 255 for four from their 40 overs.

Their innings was dominated by a fine 130 not out from Will Pope who found support predominantly from Jarrad Cave with 56.

In reply, Winscombe reached 44 for no wicket with Rob Shephard on 25 and Matt Coe on 18 when the rain arrived.

Winscombe defeated Lympsham & Belvedere by 62 runs in the second round of the Somerset Cricket Foundation Intermediate Cup T20 competition last Tuesday.

Batting first, Winscombe got off to a solid start though Jack Fraser and Rob Bradley, who put on 38 for the first wicket, before Bradley was caught off the bowling of Callum Neate for 26 off 21 balls.

Hall joined Fraser, who was happy to play second fiddle until, unselfishly attempting a second run, he was run out for 25 by a great throw from Tom Gooding.

Liam Cureton raised the tempo with 18 off eight balls and it was left to Jory Cureton (10 not out) to support Hall through to the end.

Winscombe finished on 168 for four from their 20 overs. Hall was not out on 74 off only 45 balls, including six fours and four sixes, in a brilliantly timed and constructed innings.

Lympsham & Belvedere openers, Jamie Howson and Mike Hosey put on a quick 32 before Hosey was bowled by Jory Cureton for 20.

George Fox bowled Jack Luff before trapping Bradley Ashfield LBW on the next ball.

Howson also fell LBW to Fox who finished his four overs with three wickets for 11 runs.

Hall then ripped out the middle order bowling fast with figures of three for 16 from his four overs. Lympsham & Belvedere were all out in the 20th over for 106.

Winscombe will play the winners of Cheddar and Cleeve in the next round.