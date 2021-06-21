Winscombe CC maintain unbeaten run to season with victory over Trull CC

Published: 2:46 PM June 21, 2021

Winscombe CC's victory over Trull was their fifth win in a row and move up to second in the Somerset Premier Cricket League. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Winscombe continued their unbeaten run against an understrength Trull to move up to second in the Somerset League Premier Division table.

Trull, having been asked to bat, lost early wickets and struggled against a superb spell of outswing bowling from Jory Cureton (2-24) who was ably supported by Chris Clough (1-29).

Tom Hall (3-14), Ben Goodrum (2-7) and Mike Coe (2-17) maintained the pressure and were backed up by some sharp ground fielding and catching, particularly from George Frappell, Ed Bourton and Rob Bradley.

Trull were dismissed for 97 with Aaron Nurcombe (27) and Greg Walters (16) being the principal run scorers.

In reply, Rod Shepherd (19) ensured a solid start and, despite losing three wickets, a fluent 32 not out from Bradley saw Winscombe to a comfortable victory in 16 overs to make it five wins in a row.

Having moved to second in the division, Winscombe travel to Temple Cloud next week for what is always a keenly fought contest.

Winscombe seconds travelled to Temple Cloud with increased confidence following their victory against Frome thirds, but despite some fine performances they finished second best in a hard-fought game.

Batting first, Fin Mayo continued his fine form before falling lbw for 26.

The middle order got in but failed to capitalise, but Josh Lax with his highest score so far with 84 not out and Mark Garbers, playing first game of the season, saw Winscombe to a respectable 204-4 off their 40 overs.

Opening bowlers, Ewan Griffith and Josh Bawden kept things tight but solid batting from Alex Cromer (50) and Jon Doel (42) provided a strong platform.

Quick wickets for James Rutherford and two for Mayo made things interesting but 58 not out for Dave Willock saw Temple Cloud home with three overs to spare.

Nevertheless with a strengthening squad and players finding form the prospects for Winscombe seconds look promising ahead of hosting Uphill Castle thirds.