Weston Mercury > Sport

Winscombe seconds claim comprehensive win over Taunton St Andrews B

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 3:30 PM July 15, 2022
Updated: 4:02 PM July 15, 2022
A picture of Winscombe Cricket Club's pavilion at their Recreation Ground.

A picture of Winscombe Cricket Club's pavilion at their Recreation Ground. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Winscombe seconds enjoyed a comprehensive victory after defeating Taunton St Andrews B by nine wickets on another great batting track at the Recreation Ground on Saturday.

Batting first Taunton scored 214-6 in their 40 overs. Top scorers were Marcus Haigh (29), Steve Pimm (46), Freddie Woolcott (35 not out) and Rhys Hockey (43 not out). 

Stuart Warren was pick of Winscombe’s bowlers with 3-22. Ollie Morris also bowled tidily taking 1-25. 

Special mention to Emmie Griffiths who bowled successfully on her debut taking 1-31-6. In reply, Winsombe lost an early wicket but thereafter were untroubled. 

Dave Bailey took command striking his second hundred of the season in quick time, finishing on 126 not out. He was ably supported by Ewan Griffiths who finished 42 not out. Winscombe reached their target in the 26th over finishing on 

