Winscombe Tennis Club celebrates reopening of courts

Published: 2:00 PM September 30, 2021

A section of members of Winscombe Tennis Club's participants in the American tournament held on Saturday. - Credit: Winscombe Tennis Club

Winscombe Tennis Club have revealed two courts have been newly resurfaced for community use.

The pay and play facility, for non-members to enjoy a game of tennis, was initiated in August 2020, but as the courts had never been upgraded since they were first built, it was decided that it was time for them to be refurbished.

The club received a generous grant from National Grid, which contributed towards the cost, allowing the scheme to go ahead.

Work began in the last week of July and was completed by mid-September.

Twenty players aged from 10 to 70+, including several new as well as long-standing members, took part in a sociable American Tournament last Saturday, September 25, to celebrate the reopening of the courts.

There were six keenly fought mixed doubles matches, each consisting of five games, with players recording their own scores before mixing up after each match.

There was a tie between the overall winners: Liam Filer, David James and Kerry Pinker and the fun continued afterwards with fish and chips.

The pay and play courts can now be booked using the Clubspark website - www.clubspark.lta.org.uk/WinscombeLTC.