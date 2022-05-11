Winscombe earn derby win over Lympsham & Belvedere

Ben Goodrum was man of the match for Winscombe in their win against Lympsham & Belvedere - Credit: Mark Atherton

Winscombe made an encouraging start to the Somerset League Premier Division season with a 43-run derby win over Lympsham & Belvedere.

Put into bat, Winscombe made a quick start through Ben Goodrum and Fin Mayo, who hit three boundaries in an over before being dismissed by CJ Neate (1-28).

Tom Hall (19) maintained momentum with Goodrum, before holing out to Neate at mid-on off Taylor, and Liam Cureton helped take the total past 100 until he fell to Tom Gooding (1-44).

Ewan Griffiths added a responsible 27 in an 82-run stand with Goodrum, who was driving and pulling with great power and authority, before being caught by Neil Chadwick off Andy Taylor (2-66).

Goodrum ran himself out on 86 when attempting a quick single, as Jamie Howson produced a direct hit, but Mike Coe (28) and Rob Shepherd (31) kept the scoring rate up before falling to Chadwick (2-35) as Winscombe closed on 261-8.

L&B lost Sam McCrea for a duck to a fine delivery from debutant George Fox (1-16), as fellow newcomer Alex Birt also impressed.

But Dave and Jack Luff scored quickly until Goodrum and Hall slowed the rate down.

Dave Luff (31) was caught by Mayo at point off Hall (2-40) with the score on 72, who also accounted for Howson, trapped lbw for a fluent 40 with the score on 136.

Jack Luff held things together with Gooding (13), who was trapped lbw by Coe, and passed his half-century until succumbing for 52 to the ever-reliable Matt Lunn, who also had Neate (12) caught behind by Cureton.

Coe bowled Nathan Hancock (1) and was supported by fine catches in the deep from Hall, Birt and Mayo as Bradley Ashfield (15), Chadwick (11) and Taylor (12) looked to hit out to finish with 5-44.

Neate (12) was caught behind off Lynn as L&B were dismissed for 218.

Stand-in captain Goodrum was named man of the match for Winscombe for his fine innings and tight, nine-over spell as Jack Luff took the Lympsham Concrete man of the match award for the visitors.

Winscombe visit Long Sutton on Saturday, while L&B host Staplegrove.