Ton-up Hall leads Winscombe to win at Long Sutton

Winscombe continued their encouraging start to the Somerset League Premier Division season with a 48-run win at Long Sutton.

Having won the toss and elected to bat, skipper Jack Fraser and Ben Goodrum got the innings off to a positive start with a run-a-ball partnership of 45 before Goodrum played on for 15.

Tom Hall was quickly into his stride and punished any loose deliveries with Fraser as serene progress was made for 91 runs until Fraser chipped a ball to mid-on and was caught off George Loker (1-19) for 64.

As the ball became softer progress slowed and Jarryd Richardson (3-36) put in a fine nine-over spell to account for Winscombe's middle order.

Hall, however, continued to score at over a run a ball, driving sweetly and reverse sweeping effectively to complete a chanceless hundred before trying to accelerate the scoring rate and being bowled by off-spinner James Cook for exactly 100, including 15 fours and a six.

Cook (4-50) proceeded to mop up as lower order looked for quick runs and Winscombe finished on a slightly disappointing 241 given the platform set in the first half of the innings.

Long Sutton started steadily but struggled to score quickly in the face of tight opening bowling from Jory Cureton, who dismissed Edward Sparrow for 16, and Griffiths, who had Alex Lyons brilliantly caught by Goodrum for 13.

Griffiths, showing great stamina on a hot day, bowled straight through his nine overs to claim 1-30 but Alex Birt had a desperately unluckily spell, creating numerous chances as Jack Lyons and Jarryd Richardson batted with increasing confidence, running particularly well between the wickets.

The introduction of spin twins Fraser and Mike Coe (2-39) halted this progress with the latter trapping Richardson lbw for 22 and Fraser (4-38) bowling Lyons with a superb delivery for a confident 33.

At 136-8 the contest looked all over, but Toby Parcell had other ideas and with good support from Edgar Herridge (12) and George Locker (9*) took the score to 193 before the innings ended in the 41st over.

Parcell (47) fell just short of his fifty to the returning Jory Cureton (2-21) as Hall took the man of the match award for Winscombe, who travel to Butleigh this weekend.