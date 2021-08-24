Ton-up Fraser stars as weather hits Winscombe hopes
Winscombe were left frustrated by the weather as they visited Trull in their latest Somerset League Premier Division game.
Trull missed the worst of the conditions on Saturday morning and a 40-over match got underway after a delayed start in pleasant conditions.
Winscombe chose to bat after winning the toss, with Jack Fraser and Rob Shephard making a watchful but positive start against some testing bowling from Trull’s new-ball pairing.
Once Shephard fell, Fraser received good support from Finn Mayo, Rob Bradley and Jory Cureton although none of them were able to capitalise on good starts in the face of tight bowling.
However, this had no effect on Fraser who was now playing with great authority, punishing anything too short or full with his powerful pulling and driving.
He reached a chanceless hundred with a sweetly-timed straight drive and looked set to carry his bat until he was caught in the deep in the final over for a magnificent 117 off 94 balls, including two sixes and 15 fours.
The next highest score was 19 as Winscombe finished on 214-9 but Trull started their reply positively and were up with the rate despite losing an early wicket to Miles Cawkwell (1-11).
Tight bowling from Cureton (0-13) and Mike Coe (1-7) pegged the hosts back to 66-2 after 20 overs and with the required rate rising fast, Winscombe looked on course for victory when the rain returned and the game had to be abandoned.
Third-placed Winscombe host Temple Cloud in their last match of the season this weekend.