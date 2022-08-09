Winscombe topple Trull to avenge earlier defeat

Winscombe beat Trull by 31 runs at The Rec to avenge their early season defeat.

Ben Goodrum (20) and Liam Cureton (21) gave them a good start, with Tom Hall (19) and Alex Birt (23) looking in good form before soft dismissals.

The hosts slipped to 114-5 before Jory Cureton (39) and Rob Bradley put on 76.

Man of the match Bradley hit two sixes and five fours in his 55, with Rob Shephard hitting an unbeaten 33 off 22 balls as Winscombe reached 263-9.

Trull began well in the face of good spells from Nathan Kemp and Hall, before Jory Cureton and Birt picked up a wicket each.

Mike Coe got in on the act, with Hall (3-59) taking two quick wickets, but Charlie Kassapian hit 52 off 36 balls before falling to Birt.

Matt Lunn picked up 2-22, before Jory Cureton produced a run out in the final over to seal victory ahead of a trip to Taunton St Andrews.

The seconds beat Stoke St Gregory, who posted 236-7, by five wickets.

Ollie Morris claimed three scalps, George Frappell a pair and Ewan Griffiths another, as young Fin Bawden took 1-15 from five overs on his debut.

Fin Mayo (21 and Griffiths (30) began well in reply, with Ed Bourton adding 37 before Hutchinson (71 not out) and Frappell (37 not out) saw Winscombe home with 14 balls to spare.