Winscombe CC defeat Lympsham Allsorts in close-fought game

Sedgemoor Caravans Man of the Match Will MacArthur scored 61 not out to see Wedmore home against Cleeve Ducks presented with the trophy by Emilia Beckersit. - Credit: Tony James

In Division One of the Proper Job Weston & District Midweek League, Winscombe batted first against the Lympsham Allsorts and struggled for early momentum.

But 36 from Jory Cureton and some contributions from the lower order batsmen enabled them to post 124-9 with Ross McLeelain taking 3-13.

A cautious reply against some accurate and at times pacey bowling saw the Allsorts behind the required rate on 51-3 but with Jamie Howson still at the crease.

However an astute bowling change by captain George Frappell saw the surprise introduction of James Rutherford whose first ball was an inaccurate delivery but the second resulted in a catch on the boundary before two balls later he induced Howson to dispatch a long hop straight into the hands of mid-wicket.

Thereafter runs became a struggle with 31 required off the last 12 balls, but the penultimate over yielded an array of byes, boundaries and no balls leaving 10 needed off the last over.

Chris Clough concluded an excellent spell of bowling by conceding only four runs and taking two wickets in the final two balls to ensure Winscombe won by five runs.

A low scoring encounter saw Weston beat Burnham on Sea by one wicket.

Burnham were only able to muster 78, with Peter Allen 19 and Lee Coles 18 being the main contributors as Georgina Tulip (3-16), Tahmid Ahmed (2-11), George Beamon (2-14) and Adam Maxwell (2-11) shared the wickets.

Matt Knight (38) scored nearly half his side's runs in reply and Matt Kearsey made 16 but the rest of the Weston batsmen struggled as they just edged to victory.

Yanis Beckerist presenting the ball to Wedmore captain Josh Burgess. - Credit: Tony James

In Division Two, Andy Marshall scored 38 to give the Cleeve Ducks a solid start against Wedmore.

However, no other batsman was able able to make a significant contribution as the innings ended on 129-8.

The Sedgemoor Caravans Man of the Match Will Macarthur followed up his 2-5 with 61 not out to see Wedmore home by eight wickets.

Matt Huxtable with 20 and Rob Hathaway with 18 were the main contributors as Cheddar compiled 131-5 against Churchill with Ollie Masters taking 2-14.

Michael Pye led the reply with 52 and Nick Doherty made 32 not out as Churchill clinched a five-wicket win.

East Huntspill enjoyed a 28-run victory over Mark after making 132-4 and then restricting their rivals to 104-9 with Adam Lee taking 3-23.