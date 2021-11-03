Winscombe RFC record back-to-back victories after narrow win over Midsomer Norton

Action from Winscombe RFC's match with Midsomer Norton at the Recreation Ground. - Credit: Will Nicol

Winscombe RFC picked up back-to-back wins after beating Midsomer Norton 24-17 at the Recreation Ground on Saturday.

As a prelude to the game Geoff George had arranged a Vice Presidents lunch at the Woodborough Inn and 36 past players and families, including four members of the inaugural team from 1962 ensured there would be a partisan crowd for a thrilling encounter.

Winscombe had several enforced changes from the team that beat Cheltenham and from the off the hosts showed their intent to play at pace.

With play switching from one end to the other it wasn’t until the 27th minute that Leon Counsell managed to breach the Norton defence and add to his impressive try scoring of recent weeks. Greg Humphry added the extras to make it 7-0 to Winscombe.

This spurred Norton on and their backs and forwards were combining well to make ground through Winscombe's defence.

This resulted in two tries by Joe Button for the visitors to give Norton a 12-7 lead at the break.

However, it was Winscombe full-back, Will Powell, who made the first impression in the second half with a well taken try after a kick through which Humphry converted to give Winscombe the lead 14-12.

Both sides working hard to find space in the others defence the match was evenly balanced with neither side able to find the line.

Eventually after a mistake by Norton, who pressed Winscombe hard in their 22, saw the hosts move the ball through the hands and put Charlie Pye into space on the left wing who showed good pace and strength to score their third.

After some excellent work Winscombe's Rich Priddice, Tom Hawkins and Greg Brown, saw Owen Howell power his way over for the bonus point with Humphry adding the extras to make it 24-12 with less than 10 minutes to go.

Winscombe pressed again and the home crowd thought Counsell had scored again only for it to be called back for forward pass.

And with almost the final play of the match Button managed to get through the Winscombe defence to complete his hat-trick.

Both sides had played their part in a very entertaining match, and we wish Norton well for the rest of the season and look forward to the return fixture in the New Year.

Next week Winscombe travel to Chipping Sodbury looking to continue their fine form.