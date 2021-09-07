Winscombe RFC end long wait with first ever win over Avonmouth Old Boys

Published: 9:00 AM September 7, 2021

All smiles for Winscombe RFC as they pose for the camera after their win at Avonmouth Old Boys. - Credit: Winscombe RFC

Winscombe RFC returned to Western Counties North action for the first time in almost 18 months with a comfortable 45-7 win at Avonmouth Old Boys.

Both clubs included five debutants in their squad, eight of whom had come up through their respective mini and junior sections, so there was plenty of support on the side of the pitch.

However, it was the visitors who wanted to play the game at pace and with the backs and forwards combining well it wasn’t long before debutant hooker Olly Dark made a break through the middle of the field and scored his first senior try, converted by Sam Dearsley.

Both defences worked hard and it wasn’t until the 22nd minute when Dark crashed over for his second try after good work from Oscar Browne and Ewan Griffiths.

And from a five-metre lineout, Winscombe's pack drove over the line for Adam Scrase to emerge with the score, also converted by Dearsley.

You may also want to watch:

Winscombe kept up the fast pace with Ru Schofield a constant threat and another debutant, Tom Hawkins, made a great break through the middle to score under the posts for Dearsley to convert and make the half-time score 29-0.

Winscombe RFC now take on Clevedon RFC on Saturday after recording their first ever win against Avonmouth Old Boys. - Credit: Winscombe RFC

Avonmouth started to show they would be no pushover after the restart and 10 minutes into the second half they got themselves on the scoreboard with a try of their own, which was converted.

With both sides having to make changes Winscombe had their late call-up winger, Fin Anderson, throwing in at the lineouts with Rich Priddice making up an all-prop front row.

This lead to Scrase scoring his second try after more good work from the pack with Dearsley once again converting.

With Avonmouth tiring gaps began to appear and Priddice took full advantage with a thundering run towards the posts only to be stopped by a high tackle from the home winger which resulted in a penalty try and a yellow card for the hosts.

With a couple of minutes left Charlie Pye rounded off a flowing move to finish in the corner, giving the young Winscombe side their first ever victory over Avonmouth ahead of Saturday's first home game of the 2021 season against Clevedon at the Recreational Ground.