Winscombe CC earn hard-fought win at Uphill Castle

Winscombe celebrate beating Uphill Castle after Nathan Kemp had run out Imran Oriykhail to give the visitors the win by 29 runs.

Winscombe defeated Uphill Castle by 29 runs in a hard-fought Somerset League Premier Division derby on Saturday.

The game saw fortunes swing one way and then the other after Winscombe were asked to bat.

They lost both openers to George Cox (2-30), who bowled magnificently, but at 55-2 a good partnership was required and Tom Hall and Nathan Kemp put on 77 with Hall completely untroubled and driving sumptuously.

Hall's innings of 81 was brought to an end when responding to a sharp single and he was run out as a result of a fine pick-up and throw from Tom Llewellyn.

Kemp was himself then run out for 42 and when Liam Cureton fell for 15 the innings looked like falling short of par.

However, contributions from Rob Bradley (23), Rob Shephard (17 not out) and Mike Coe (22 not out) saw Winscombe post 236-6 from their 45 overs.

Helped by some slightly wayward bowling, Uphill got off to a decent start despite the loss of Tom Elstone to Hall for eight.

Ben Castle and George Cox, as usual looking to dominate, moved the score along nicely but fortunes changed when Goodrum dismissed Cox for 38 and Jack Fraser (3-36) picked up three quick wickets, including Luke Bliss (19), to leave Uphill 125-5.

However, the run rate was not a problem and Tom Llewellyn and captain Paddy Holyday rebuilt and the game swung again until Coe (2-16) took two wickets in two balls, including Llewellyn for 20.

Nevertheless Holyday was now striking cleanly and it was still game on until he holed out in the deep off the bowling of Bradley (2-29) for a fine 46.

It was too much thereafter and Uphill were all out for 207 in the 39th over.

Kieran Ward in action for Uphill Castle against Winscombe.



For the second consecutive week Fin Mayo produced a domineering all-round performance as Winscombe seconds recorded an emphatic 147-run victory against Weston fourths.

Winscombe openers Ewan Griffiths and Mayo put on a club record stand of 329 for the first wicket.

Griffiths scored 105, his maiden hundred, and was only run out as he tried to help Mayo to a score of 200 as the innings came to an end.

Mayo, who scored 143 last week, ended on a truly incredible 201 not out as Winscombe amassed 335-1 in 40 overs.

In reply Weston were188 all out, as Simon Green (57) top scored and there were contributions from Adam Maxwell (25), Jon (Mayo (30) and Jamie Dance (38 not out).

Roger Willmott took 3-24 and Mayo 3-14, with good spells from Emmie Griffiths, Finlay Bawden and John and Noah Shoesmith.