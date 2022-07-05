Winscombe fall to defeat in first pre-season friendly at Nailsea & Tickenham

Winscombe were defeated in their first pre-season friendly, going down 4-1 against Nailsea & Tickenham recently.

Rikki Hutt was in the hot seat for the first time after replacing Matt Wright, who stepped down from the role after three years in charge.

And he would have been proud with his side’s display in the first half, so much so when Callum McManus gave Winscombe the lead.

However, the Uhlsport Somerset League Premier Division champions fought back to lead 2-1 at half-time through goals by Joe Berry and Luke Osgood.

And further goals from Berry and Nathan Hughes in the second half sealed the win for the Swags.

However, Hutt said he was left delighted with the performance his side gave at Fryth Way.

“The match was a very good run out for the boys despite the result, losing 4-1,” he said.

“I think coming up against such a tough opposition gives us a lot of things to work on, which is what pre-season is all about.

“Nailsea & Tickenham are a very organised side and definitely looked fitter for the whole game and we now know this is the levels we need to be at.

“It was a chance for me to try new players and see boys play in certain positions, to help us improve for the year ahead.

“I said to all the players after the game this is the hardest it will get this season, so we just have to build from this point and hopefully we can be ready for a big season come August 13.”

Winscombe return to action on Saturday (July 9) at St George Easton-in-Gordano looking for their first win of pre-season.