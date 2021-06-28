Winscombe fall to first loss of season after 55-run defeat at Temple Cloud

Published: 5:00 PM June 28, 2021

Winscombe saw their unbeaten run come to an end in a 55-run defeat at Temple Cloud.

Winning the toss, Winscombe asked Temple Cloud to bat and, with the openers quickly dismissed by Jory Cureton and Chris Clough, it looked a good decision.

But Kevin Curtis batted fluently to lead a fightback and runs came quickly.

Mike Coe slowed the rate and picked up Mike Denning (21) and when Curtis fell surprisingly for 60, there was a flurry of wickets including two run outs – one a direct hit by Josh Lax; the other a superb stop and throw from Ben Goodrum.

With the top six gone Temple Cloud looked as if they would fall short of a defendable score.

However, their tail wagged and they doubled the score with Steff McHale (41), Jon Doel (21) and Nick Mortimer (24) seeing them to 217-9.

Milo Cawkwell (2-45) and Tom Hall (2-37) were the main wicket-takers and Matt Lunn was his usual miserly self on his return to the side but overall there were too many extras and four balls for the bowling unit to be totally satisfied.

It looked a below-par total on a good batting track and fast outfield especially when Winscombe were 80-1 and then 100-2 at the halfway stage.

However, when Ben Goodrum fell for 50, wickets started falling regularly and the experienced Temple Cloud bowlers, backed up by some excellent catching, gave little away.

Rob Head (3-32), Curtis (2-32) and Doel (3-10) shared most of the wickets as Winscombe were all out for 162.

The loss sees Winscombe slip one place to third but, with the leaders also losing, little ground has been lost ahead of a visit to new leaders Yeovil next weekend.

Winscombe seconds secured a comprehensive six-wicket win over Uphill thirds at the Recreational Ground, where a fine bowling performance saw their rivals dismissed for a meagre 78.

Uphill had no answer to the pace of Stu Warren (2-10), experienced Steve Vowles (2-7), mystery of the returning, ageless Mark Elvins (3-15) and debutant Joe O’Neill (2-12).

In reply, Charlie Pye top scored with an aggressive 38 and useful contributions from Oscar Brown (11) and skipper Ewan Griffiths (13) saw Winscombe to the target in the 15th over.

Having won two for their last three games they are now comfortably in mid-table moving into the second half of the season.