Winscombe AFC denied opening day win by Castle Cary

Winscombe AFC's attempts to kick-off their centenary season in style, were thwarted by a brave performance by Castle Cary.

Spurred on by a superb performance by 20-year-old goalkeeper Daniel Blackburn, Cary held the hosts to a goalless draw in their Uhlsport Somerset League clash on Saturday.

Buoyed by a positive pre-season, Winscombe manager Rikki Hutt has appeared to have woven a mixture of experience and youthful promise to his team this season.

And if the opening exchanges were anything to go by, it seemed to be only a matter of time before the team in blue and white quarters would get their season positively underway.

Of the two real worthy opportunities created by the hosts in the opening half, Winscombe found Blackburn in outstanding form, producing great agility and positioning.

And on one occasion Blackburn dived to his left to not only stop – but hold – a scorching drive from Rob Harraway.

Blackburn was called into action again on 40 minutes, throwing himself full length to divert Billy Manning’s drive past his left post.

Credit must also be paid to Cary’s centre-backs Ross Barber and Charlie Agbo who covered acres of space throughout the afternoon, as did captain Lee Cox.

Opportunities came and went for both sides within minutes of the interval, but the efforts of the hosts were being evenly contested by the visitors despite the probing and overlapping forward runs of wing-back Daryl Newman.

Winscombe AFC manager Rikki Hutt briefs his players during an essential water break on Saturday. - Credit: Alan Cooper

The game, played in four quarters by the match official with the heat being the winner on a blistering afternoon, was becoming noticeably disappointing for the home coaching staff as a change in formation, but with good opportunities wasted by Harroway and Seb William, the latter forcing another copy book save from Blackburn.

One wondered if the visitors might have the final say and had a club official’s offside flag not been raised for Josh Owen’s excellent floated free-kick on 85 minutes, Cox wrong footing the hosts defence to slot home, the result may have had an entirely different look.

Hutt told Weston Mercury Sport: “We weren’t brave enough on the ball. We didn’t follow our normal game plan and Castle Cary made it difficult for us.

"When we did get in range of their defensive third, their goalkeeper was in great form and pulled off some incredible saves.

"On Saturday we’re at home to Staplegrove, and with a couple of more options in my starting line-up I’ll be looking for a different result.”