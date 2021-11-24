Winscombe AFC hold successful first Old Boys reunion of season

All smiles for Winscombe Old Boys at the first reunion of the season against Yatton & Cleeve United. - Credit: Andy Flint/Winscombe AFC

Winscombe AFC held their first Old Boys reunion of the season against Yatton & Cleeve United at the Recreation Ground last Saturday.

This was the first reunion since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the pitch both sides had to settle for a share of the spoils after the pair held each other to a goalless draw as Matt Wright's side stretched their unbeaten run to three games.

Winscombe currently sit in eighth place of the Uhlsport Somerset County League Division One table with five wins, three draws and three losses from their 11 games played this season.

"On Saturday Winscombe AFC brought back a number of Old Boys to the Recreation Ground to reminisce about the good old days when we played with real footballs and were allowed to do proper tackles," said Winscombe Chairman Andy Flint.

"Memories of the early 1960's came flooding back with long lasting friendships still growing."

The next Old Boys reunion is likely to be held next spring towards the end of the season. Contact Flint on a.j.flint@btinternet.com for more details.