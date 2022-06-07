Winscombe CC in next round of T20 Intermediate Cup after big Weston CC win

Winscombe's Jory Cureton keeps his eye on the ball - Credit: Archant

Winscombe CC secured a place in the next round of the T20 Intermediate Cup with a 10-wicket win over Weston seconds.

Weston quickly lost their openers to Jory Cureton (1-31) and George Fox (1-21) to slip to 3-2 and, with only 20 or so runs after the six overs of the power play, a competitive total looked a long way off.

However, the experienced pairing of Jason Neave and Matt Kersey had other ideas, initially rebuilding and then accelerating with a combination of powerful hitting and great running between the wickets.

They put on 108 before Neave fell for 58 to Alex Birt, who was in the middle of an highly effective spell of 1-32, and Jack Trego (21 not out) added an unbroken 49 with Kersey, who finished 66 not out as Weston closed their 20 overs on 160-3.

It looked a decent total on a good pitch, with a lightning fast outfield, and Winscombe needed a good start.

Rob Bradley, short on form, was promoted to open alongside Jack Fraser, which proved a master stroke by captain Ben Goodrum.

Not only did the openers get off to a good start, but they never stopped in a superb partnership paced to perfection to take Winscombe to its target in the 18th over.

Bradley ended 82 not out from only 54 balls and Fraser 66 not out from 50 balls and Winscombe will travel to Lympsham & Belvedere in the second round.

