Hockey: Winscombe Ladies suffer late loss

Winscombe Ladies face the camera Archant

Winscombe Ladies fell to a late 1-0 defeat at high-flying Firebrands in Premier 2B.

They set the pace early on, as Caroline Marsh, Leanne Gardner and Charlie Phillips combined well.

And good work from the visiting midfield found forwards Sarah Holland and Rachel Owers, who drove into the D to win a short corner, which Gabby Richardson was unlucky not to convert.

Kelly Clark and Mish Isgar-Withers maintained control after the restart, with the hosts having little chance of getting through.

And Winscombe went close to breaking the deadlock when Owers deflected the ball just wide of the post.

But with the match looking like ending goalless, Firebrands won two short corners in quick succession and managed to deflect home a winner from the second of them to take the points.

Chloe Brown was named player of the match for Winscombe, who could feel somewhat hard done by to have returned home empty-handed.