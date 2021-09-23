Winscombe RFC make it three from three with first ever win at Barton Hill RFC

Published: 1:00 PM September 23, 2021

Winscombe maintained their 100 per cent start to the season with their first ever win at Barton Hill, by a 39-24 margin, on Saturday.

Both sides came into the match unbeaten, as the visitors made several changes from their win against Clevedon including the new half-back pair of Jonny Lane and Jim Merryfield.

Winscombe started well and Dearsley put a penalty over and converted captain Aled Corcoran's try.

The visitors scored again when Adam Scrase was driven over by the pack close to the posts which Dearsley converted to move 17-0 up.

Almost immediately from kick-off Rich Priddice went on one of his runs and having brushed off three defenders slipped the ball to fellow prop Scrase, who drew the last defender to give Corcoran an easy run to the line.

Dearsley converted to give Winscombe a 24-point lead after half an hour.

Barton started to get more into the game and their forwards were punching some big holes in the Winscombe defence which led to two quick tries just before half time to halve the deficit.

The hosts started the second half as they ended the first with their forwards putting Winscombe under pressure and they scored again to move within seven points.

In seasons gone by Winscombe might have started to panic but their young side seemed galvanised by this setback as Harry McFarlane, Tom Hawkins and Ryan Flyn worked hard in the forwards and great defensive work from Dearsley and Sam White in the centres halted Barton’s momentum.

After a number of inroads from the backs a wonderfully weighted kick forward by Merryfield enabled Ed Bourton to show his pace to put the Barton full back under pressure and with the line at his mercy a defender took him out without the ball which resulted in a penalty try and a yellow card.

Winscombe were awarded a scrum when the restart did not travel 10 metres and a clever kick over the top from Lane was gathered by man of the match Powell from full-back to score and look to have put the game beyond Barton.

After Dearsley opted to kick a penalty with what appeared to be the last moments of the match, five minutes of injury time saw Barton have the last word with a converted try.