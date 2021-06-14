Unbeaten Winscombe make it four wins in a row at Long Sutton

Published: 2:19 PM June 14, 2021

Tom Hall top scored for Winscombe CC with 50 in their win at Long Sutton CC alongside taking three wickets for just 33 runs. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Winscombe maintained their unbeaten start to the season with their fourth win in a row after beating Long Sutton by one wicket.

Long Sutton won the toss and chose to bat, but hostile bowling from Milo Corkwell and Jory Cureton saw the hosts lose early wickets.

Aiden Burt dug in and held the innings together scoring 65, helped by Ollie Phillips (19) and Joe Martin (36).

However Winscombe’s bowlers maintained their tight grip with Cureton (4-38) and Tom Hall (3-33) the principal wicket takers.

Two run outs in the final over secured maximum bowling points with Long Sutton finishing on what looked like an inadequate 195 all out.

You may also want to watch:

With a positive start from openers Ben Goodrum (18) and Jack Fraser (32) a comfortable victory looked on the cards.

But with Long Sutton’s bowlers finding helpful movement, both openers fell and two more wickets quickly followed.

Hall steadied the ship but when he fell for 50, three further wickets fell quickly and with Winscombe now 150-8 Long Sutton looked favourites to win.

Mike Coe and Corkwell hadn’t given up and put on 40, before Corkwell fell for 14.

Last man Clough, coolness personified, levelled the scores before Coe scored the winning runs.

Winscombe had beaten Cleeve and Backwell Flax Bourton in the Somerset Immediate Cup T20 competition during the week.

Batting first against Cleeve in the second round, Coe (16), Fraser (27), Goodrum (33) and a superb 59 not out from Rob Bradley saw Winscombe reach 152 in their 20 overs.

A powerful knock of 55 from Mitchell Want put Cleeve ahead of the required rate but a brilliant spell from Ewan Griffths (3-13) and 2-18 from ever-reliable Fraser saw Cleeve fall 17 runs short.

In the next round, despite a brilliant 56 from Tim Martin, Winscombe restricted Backwell Flax Bourton to 105.

Corkwell (3-13) and an amazing 4-6 from Fraser were the star bowlers for Winscombe and a fluent 41 not out from Fraser secured him man of the match honours, as 38 from Hall sealed an eight-wicket win with seven overs to spare.

Winscombe will visit Weston seconds or Cheddar in the fourth round of the competition.