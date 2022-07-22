News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Winscombe reach Consolation Cup semi-finals after Churchill win

Joshua Thomas

Published: 11:00 AM July 22, 2022
Churchill captain Stu Kemp presents the match ball to Winscombe captain Ed Bourton.

Churchill captain Stu Kemp, right, presents the match ball to Winscombe captain Ed Bourton, left, ahead of their Consolation Cup quarter-final. - Credit: Tony James

Winscombe beat Churchill to secure a place in the semi-finals of the Consolation Cup in the Proper Job Weston & District Midweek Cricket League.

Churchill made 145-6 from their 20 overs with Chris Kidd (65) top scoring as Winscombe's Rob Bradley took 4-15.

Nathan Kemp (20), Ed Bourton (26 not out) and Jack Fraser (56) secured Winscombe's seven-wicket win off the penultimate ball.

Churchill captain Stu Kemp presents the Man of the Match to Winscombe's Jack Fraser.

Churchill captain Stu Kemp, right, presents the Man of the Match to Winscombe's Jack Fraser, left, after their quarter-final in the Consolation Cup. - Credit: Tony James

In Division One, Brad House (41) top scored as Burnham-on-Sea made 166-8 against Weston.

House and Dave Henderson gave Burnham a solid start before Jack Morgan (26) and Harry Longman (19) boosted the total.

Harvey Richards (5-21) was the pick of the Weston bowlers, but their reply never really got going as James Lovell took 4-23, Matt Dibble 2-13 and Adrian Roberts 2-25. 

Keiron Tasker followed up his three catches with a top score of 23 in a final total of 97 all out. 

Shaftesbury Road's Jermaine Jones and Iraq Thomas  continued their good form in their opening partnership against Wedmore.

When Thomas was dismissed for 55 Jones progressed to 89 before he was caught off the bowling of Sam Tucker.

Alfie Lavender then ran through the rest of the innings, taking 5-38 in a total of 200-8. 

Luke Stokes led the reply, with help from Jack Tonkins, Martyn Boley and Sam Tucker, but once he was dismissed for a well made 92 momentum was lost and Wedmore finished on 176-3. 

In Division Two Lewis Gilbert (52) and Ben Corfield (45) top scored as Churchill made 182-5, with Thomas Greenway (4-30) bowling a fine spell.

Jake Randall made a quick 20 at the start of the Huntspill reply and Shaun Lismore added 24 more in good time.

Matt Counsell (42) top scored but disciplined bowling limited scoring opportunities and they finished 25 runs short.

