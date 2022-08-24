Winscombe Cricket Club receive funding from Redrow to support young rising talent

Winscombe CC have received funding from Redrow to help upgrade their facilities for the growing number of local youngsters - Credit: Redrow

Winscombe have received a donation from Redrow to enable the cricket side to upgrade facilities for the growing number of local youngsters who are passionate about playing.

There are around 100 boys and girls who train and compete with Winscombe and with the help of the housebuilder as well as other local businesses, they were able to replace their electronic scoreboard.

Now, it can be seen clearly across the cricket ground and viewed via a connected app.

Founded over 137 years ago, Winscombe are located at the War Memorial ground in the village.

The club is a community focal point in the summer with practice and matches being run throughout the day and in the evening.

With over half of the senior first XI having progressed through their youth section, Winscombe has recognised their young members, which has seen an increased demand, to be the future of cricket in the local community.

Winscombe have over 100 boys and girls which train and compete with the cricket club. - Credit: Redrow

However, it has been difficult for the club to keep up with its ever increasing demand for membership.

Due to Redrow’s sponsorship the support has been essential and Winscombe can now invest in updating the club equipment needed by volunteers to maintain the ground and practice facilities.

Club captain Peter Searle said: “It’s exciting to have so many youngsters that are passionate about cricket. They not only represent the new talent for the club but also its longevity.

“So, it is wonderful to be able to nurture and develop their love of the sport. This support from Redrow means that Winscombe Cricket Club can keep being a social hub in our village.”

Area Sales Manager from Redrow South West Kevin Bradford added: “Here at Redrow, supporting communities is intrinsic to what we do.

“It is brilliant to be able to help such a longstanding community space for Winscombe village. We look forward to seeing the continued growth of the cricket club and watching the progress."