Winscombe Reserves stand in solidarity with Ukraine

Winscombe Reserves changed from their usual blue shirts to their yellow and blue kit for their game with Castle Cary. - Credit: Andy Flint

Winscombe Reserves made a change from their usual blue shirts to their yellow and blue kit as a mark of respect and a sign of friendship for the people of Ukraine.

With horrific pictures on television and social media of what is happening across Ukraine, the team wanted to show its citizens, both in their homeland and based in the UK, that they are thinking about them by wearing the changed kit against Castle Cary.

Stefan Kost found a job working as a coal miner when he was in Nottinghamshire after he travelled across Europe to escape the German occupation of Ukraine in World War Two. - Credit: Andy Flint

This demonstration of respect was particularly poignant for Winscombe as their chairman Andy Flint's late father-in-law - Stefan Kost - was Ukrainian.

During World War Two, as a 14-year-old boy, Kost had to leave his family and flee Ukraine during the German occupation.

He travelled across Europe, eventually ending up in Nottinghamshire, where he found a job working in a coal mine.

He later moved to Birmingham and joined the growing Ukrainian community working in the jewellery quarter.

Sadly, without the communication systems and social media that we have today he lost touch with his family in Ukraine.

Flint said: “It is so tragic seeing history repeating itself in Ukraine. We can only hope for the current generation of Ukrainians fleeing their country that they can keep in contact with their families and are able to find friends across the world and, one day, return to their homeland as soon as it is safe to do so."

He added: “I am really proud of the way our lads at Winscombe have shown this gesture of support.”