Winscombe RFC maintain perfect start to season with Clevedon RFC victory

Published: 5:00 PM September 15, 2021

All smiles for Winscombe AFC after their 30-19 win over Clevedon RFC. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Winscombe RFC picked up their second bonus point victory in a row by defeating Clevedon RFC 30-19 at the Recreation Ground on Saturday.

In their first home match in almost 18 months, and in front a large crowd, both teams and supporters observed a minute’s silence for Alex Rutherford, Winscombe’s scrum half James’s father, who sadly passed away last week.

Winscombe played down the slope in the first half they were hoping for a quick start but a comedy of errors from the kick off led to probably the fastest try they have ever conceded and gifted Clevedon’s Danny Thomas with the simple task of going over.

Supporters were allowed to WInscombe RFC's game with Clevedon RFC's for the first time in 18 months. - Credit: Josh Thomas

This early set back didn’t faze Winscombe and they came back at Clevedon with some strong forward drives with Oscar Brown and Harry Mcfarling, making his debut, in the thick of the action.

The visitors defence was holding strong and a number of turnovers kept Winscombe at bay.

The hosts pack were providing plenty of go-forward ball and from a resulting scrum Ewan Griffith made a break from number eight and supplied the ball to player/coach, Owen Howell, on the wing who with three defenders in front of him managed to power his way to the line on the right-hand side to level the scores.

Clevedon RFC after their game with Winscombe RFC at the Recreation Ground. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Again Winscombe applied pressure and from a resulting ruck Sam Dearsley made a strong break through the centres and sent left wing Ed Bourton racing down the left touchline to score in the corner to lead 10-5 at the break.

In the second half, and playing up the hill but with the wind behind them, Winscombe added an early penalty to their score through Dearsley to edge further ahead 13-5.

With Clevedon having made a number of changes at half time their new young winger made a mazy run through the Winscombe defense and was only halted by an illegal high tackle from Rich Priddice.

This resulted in a yellow card and Winscombe having to move flanker Oscar Brown in to the front row to cover hooker. However the seven man Winscombe scrum, lead by Adam Scrase, was still providing problems for Clevedon and another penalty from Dearsley extended their lead.

Clevedon couldn’t make the number advantage pay and it was Winscombe who scored again after some great hands from Greg Humphry and Leon Counsell who put Owen Howell in for his second try which Dearsley converted.

Winscombe RFC's player/coach Owen Howell celebrates his second try against Clevedon RFC. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Winscombe were now back to 15 but it was Clevedon who scored next after good work from Oli Jones going over from close range for a converted try taking the score to 23 -12.

Clevedon were enjoying the majority of play and Winscombe’s defence was being tested but more good work from Oscar Brown relieved the pressure.

With 10 minutes left to go Winscombe produced probably their best passage of play with forwards and backs combining to move play in to Clevedon’s half.

Having moved play up the left of the field the backs switched play to the right and after good hands from Humphry, Dearsley and Counsell, the former took the final pass and showed good pace to go over to the right of the posts allowing Dearsley to add the extras.

Clevedon showed the sort of spirit which will serve them well for the rest of the season and had the final word when hooker Jack Crew went over with four minutes left to play 30-19.

Clevedon RFC's Jack Crew goes over for the visitors third try at Winscombe RFC. - Credit: Josh Thomas

On a poignant day for Rutherford, he received Player of the Match for his great link play and setting the tempo for another good win.

Winscombe now go into Saturday’s game at Barton Hill, who they have never beaten away, with their best start to their four season in Western Counties rugby and will look to take this form in to their next challenge, Barton Hill, who Win have never beaten away.

While Clevedon will look to pick up their first win of the season when they host Gordano at Coleridge Vale. Both matches kick-off at 3pm.