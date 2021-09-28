Winscombe RFC maintain perfect start to season with victory over Gordano

Published: 8:47 AM September 28, 2021

Winscombe RFC's Recreation Ground has now seen two wins from two this season after beating Clevedon RFC and Gordano RFC. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Winscombe RFC ended the month second place in Tribute Western Counties North after a 16-0 win against Gordano.

Both sides came into the match with perfect records and it was always going to be a tense encounter and so it proved.

Playing downhill in the first half Winscombe were looking to make a quick start, but Gordano dominated the opening exchanges with some good work at the breakdown and some strong running from their backs.

Winscombe’s defence was tested on numerous occasions, but they manged to contain Gordano and after some good work at the breakdown from Jim McCormack and Oscar Brown, Winscombe were awarded a penalty which Sam Dearsley converted to give Winscombe a slender lead after 15 minutes.



Dearsley added another penalty to double the lead in the second half, just as the game was beginning to open up as both sides started to find gaps. Gordano came close to scoring through their winger only for Will Powell to put in a great cover tackle.

Having weathered the storm Winscombe moved up field and after good work from Harry McFarling, Gordano conceded another penalty which Dearsley scored.

Gordano were not going to give up easily. After several carries from their forwards they were awarded a penalty in sight of the posts but the kick drifted just wide.

This proved to be Gordano’s only scoring opportunity in the second half and with their forwards having worked hard to keep them in the game fitness began to tell.

With 10 minutes left to go Will Powell spotted space behind the defence, kicked over for Dearsley to collect and having attracted two defenders fed the ball back to the supporting Powell who went in for the only try of the match.

Dearsley capped off his man of the match performance with the conversion.

Next week Winscombe are on the road again when they visit Cheltenham looking to continue their fine form.

Travelling support would be most welcome and a volunteer to run the match day score and provide a match report are needed.