Winscombe RFC return to winning ways in explosive fashion with big win

Published: 3:00 PM October 27, 2021

Winscombe returned to winning ways after defeats at Cheltenham and against Matson by thrashing Cheltenham North 57-0 and move up to fourth in Tribute Western Counties North on Saturday.



Winscombe were dealt a cruel blow when Harry Mcfarling who was competing for the kick gashed his head and was removed for an head injury assessment.



This meant a quick reshuffle in the pack with Tom Ware moving in to the second row and Ryan Flynn coming on at number eight.



Despite this Winscombe got themselves on the score sheet when Leon Counsell burst through the centres to score close to the posts allowing Sam Dearsley to convert.



From the restart Winscombe moved the ball quickly down the right and a strong run from Dearsley set scrum-half Kieran Hill free to score his first try for the first team with Dearsley converting.



The hosts managed to contain Winscombe until the dying moments of the first half when Tom Hawkins spotted a gap in the defence and ran in unopposed from the halfway to send Winscombe into the break 21-0 up.



With one of the best moments of the game prop Simon Thompson intercepted Cheltenham's short line out and broke down the wing.



He fed the ball back to Rich Priddice who made more ground with two defenders hanging off him and then fed Adam Scrase, who drew the last defender and sent Leon Counsell in for his second try which was converted by Dearsley.



Jonny Lane scored out wide and Dearsley struck the upright with the conversion to spoil his 100% record.



Winscombe were then dealt another blow when Ewan Griffith was adjudged to have made a late tackle and not only received a yellow card but dislocated his shoulder and had to be taken to the local A&E.



Owen Howell made an immediate impact from the bench after Winscombe secured the kick-off and after good hands from Greg Humphry he was put in to score close to the post for Dearsley to resume usual service.



Man of the Match Leon Counsell scored his hat trick, followed in quick succession with his fourth both of which Dearsley converted to give Winscombe a convincing win.



On Saturday Winscombe welcome fifth placed Midsomer Norton to the Rec and the club is holding a Vice Presidents lunch beforehand at the Woodborough.



Former players and supporters are most welcome but need to let Geoff George know by Thursday (today).