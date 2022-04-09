Winscombe rugby girls edged out of National Cup final spot

Winscombe's under-15 girls saw their National Cup dreams shattered by a slender semi-final defeat in Surrey.

After a very tough regional group, the team secured hard-fought away wins at Havant and Kingsbridge to reach the last four.

But they suffered last-minute heartache after a highly competitive tie against Old Reigatians, who intercepted a pass to run in the winning try and reach the final.

Winscombe captain Harriet Brown said: "The girls on the day just gave everything they had and I couldn't have been more proud of them.

"We know we could have won it and there's a few tears, but we have an amazing squad of 33 players and once we've got over this one, I know the girls will be raring to go again next season."

Winscombe under-15s in action - Credit: Mark Hichens

Director of girls' rugby Gareth Waterfield added: "We are hugely proud of our girls section here at Winscombe Rugby Club.

"All three age groups are flourishing with over 120 girls playing and training every week.

"Our U13s squad is the future of the club and just looks amazing in terms of numbers and talent.

"The U18s recently became South West champions and the U15s really flew the flag at a national level for us.

"We are very lucky to have a great coaching set-up and the girls' game clearly continues to go from strength to strength at Winscombe.

"The wider ethos of the club is very much 'friendship through rugby'. We play friendlies, development festivals as well as competitive cup rugby, so it's very much rugby for everyone at all levels, particularly those that are new to the game."

Next season will see the girls' section expanded to cover four age groups at U12s, U14s, U16s and U18s and anyone interested in having a go, particularly in the youngest category, can email gareth.waterfield1980@hotmail.com.