Winscombe score three late goals to pick up win at Wrington Redhill

Published: 2:04 PM April 27, 2021

George Fake returned for Wrington Redhill in their match against Winscombe after recovering from injury. - Credit: Archant

Winscombe scored three times in the last 15 minutes to hand Wrington Redhill their third defeat in a row in the Somerset League's cup competition.

There was just one change to the midweek 2-0 defeat against Mendip Broadwalk, with George Fake returning to lead the attack in place of Ethan Williams, who dropped to the bench.

This proved to be an even contest with both sides looking to play attacking football and the game started at a frantic pace with Leigh White, Sam Parkinson, Cory Thomas-Barker and Rory Thomas working tirelessly to get a grip of the midfield, although few clear-cut chances were created.

The hosts reached the interval on level terms with the back line of Ollie Clements, Dan Ferguson, the ever-improving Ethan Johnson and Chris Bradley protecting James Williams.

Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi was his usual threat and Fake worked extremely hard despite his lay-off due to injury.

After the interval Winscombe came on strong in the later stages and James Williams pulled off a series of excellent saves but eventually the visitors went ahead from a Seb Williams cross-shot inside the far post.

As much as the hosts tried to get back into the game, Winscombe notched a further goal when substitute Callum McManus cut in from the right and fired past Williams.

Then, as the referee was about to blow his whistle, for the end of the game Seb Williams popped up to score again for a 3-0 victory.

The final result was somewhat flattering as this was no means a one-sided match and the development of the young Wrington side continues next week with a trip to Clutton in the fourth of six fixtures in the group stage of the competition.