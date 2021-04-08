News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Winscombe Tennis Club welcome new coach Cook

Lee Power

Published: 12:33 PM April 8, 2021   
Michael Cook is the new head coach at Winscombe Tennis Club

Winscombe Tennis Club were quick to reopen their courts when lockdown restrictions eased on March 29.

Lengthening daylight hours and sunny weather added to the attraction as members returned alongside new head coach Michael Cook, an LTA Level 4 Senior Club Coach with LTA accredited plus membership and a degree in Sport Science.

Cook is currently running Easter Holiday Tennis Camps for juniors and has an ongoing programme of individual and group coaching in tennis skills for adults of all abilities, as well as Tennis Cardio Sessions for fitness. Regular term-time sessions for Juniors begin on April 19.

Two courts have been designated for the new ‘Pay and Play’ facility for those who just want to play for an hour or so but are not yet sure about becoming members.

The club is proud to have attracted some prestige regional tournaments this April organised by Graham Budd, an LTA referee.

A Grade 6 Junior Competition and an Adult Open Event tournament will take place but unfortunately, due to COVID regulations, spectators will not be allowed at these events.

It is hoped that more such tournaments will be held in the future, so that local people will be able to watch a high standard of play without having to travel further afield.

Details of court hire, membership and coaching can all be found on the website: www.clubspark.lta.org.uk/WinscombeLTC or enquiries can be made via email at winscombelawntennisclub@live.co.uk.

