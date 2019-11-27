Winscombe Tennis Club put on special event in memory of Pete Hucker.

Winscombe Tennis chairman, Suzie Stockwell, displays a plaque in Pete Hucker's memory. Archant

A special event has been held to pay tribute to the memory of one of the leading lights of tennis in Somerset, who died last year aged 63 after a long illness.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Heart-felt tributes were paid to Pete Hucker by present and past members of Winscombe Tennis Club, where he had been a member since the age of 13, at a skittles tournament in his honour at the Woodborough Inn, Winscombe.

Among those present were his widow Sharen and members of his family - and fittingly, the final matchwinner was one of them, Duncan.

During a 50-year association with the club, Hucker was a tournament-winning junior and later a formidable player for his team in the North Somerset League.

He served on the club committee from 1977 until his death and was also men's team captain in the 1980s, before becoming chairman in 1995.

President Clive Wheller recalled he had worked tirelessly behind the scenes for the club, despite having had to give up playing because of injury, and served as chairman of the North Somerset League from 2014.

He added that Hucker had lived for his sport, and as well as his love of tennis and football, was captain of the Winscombe skittles team, having taken over the role from his own father.

It was for this reason that the evening was held in the pub's skittle alley.

Current club chair Suzie Stockwell presented a commemorative plaque to be displayed in the clubhouse, and thanked Hucker's family for a smart new bench given in his memory.

A tree is also to be planted in the club grounds in due course.

Winscombe Tennis Club has recently joined the Lawn Tennis Association, and new members of all abilities are warmly welcomed. The annual meeting is to be held in the clubhouse next Thursday (December 5) at 7.30pm.