Winscombe welcome return of ladies spring doubles event

Clare Gass (left) and Juliet Knight (right) receive their trophy from Gill Sayzeland at Winscombe - Credit: Winscombe TC

Winscombe Tennis Club welcomed North Somerset ladies back for the annual spring doubles tournament on Sunday.

After a two-year break due to Covid-19, the host club saw fewer entries than normal, with many competitors taking advantage of the lifting of travel restrictions to enjoyed holidays.

Seven pairings battled it out, which enabled each to play a round-robin of nine games against every other duo for 54 games overall.

With some close-fought matches, the winners were not decided until the very last round, when Cheddar's Juliet Knight and partner Clare Gass of Wedmore came out on top with 39 games.

Carole Beach (left) and Sue Williamson (right) in action at Winscombe - Credit: Winscombe TC

Bridgwater's Carole Beach and Sue Williamson had set their usual high standard to win five of six rubbers, but finished with 38 games.

Wincombe captain Gill Sayzeland said: "Many congratulations to Juliet and Clare who had not previously partnered each other in a match and also to Carole and Sue for their fine performance."