Winscombe under-13s crowned North Somerset Youth Cricket League Plate champions

Winscombe under-13s claimed the North Somerset Youth Cricket League Plate after beating Clevedon in the rearranged final.

After the original final was washed out, Clevedon won the toss and elected to field but immediately ran into Ethan Oliver and Josh Pallinder, who both retired out after passing 30 runs.

Contributions from Ben Osman and Tom Morris helped Winscombe to a total of 137 after 20 overs.

North Somerset Youth Cricket League Plate runners-up Clevedon under-13s. - Credit: North Somerset Youth Cricket League

In the true spirit of the cup, Clevedon asked 10 players to bowl two overs each to ensure everyone participated in the game.

Winscombe followed suit in bowling two-over spells but were more accurate in their line and length taking wickets at regular intervals.

Tom Morris, Noah Shoesmith and Om Patel sealed the deal in the final overs, with Arthur Leggit hitting a belligerent 25 for Clevedon.

Winscombe were a little stronger, however, with both bat and ball and ran out worthy winners.