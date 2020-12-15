Winscombe U13s show fight in friendly

Published: 4:30 PM December 15, 2020

Winscombe Warriors under-13s went down fighting in a 6-2 loss to Wrington Redhill under-14s at the weekend.

Ben Osmond put them ahead in the derby against their older rivals with a stunning strike as Aidan Gould, Dylan Blower, Louis Deane, Tom Healey, Ollie Jones and captain Matt Perry worked hard to protect Jamie Draper in goal.

Seb Leaney worked tirelesssly in the middle of the park, while Rueben Snelgrove and Archie Whittaker caused problems in attack, but Warriors were left to rue missing a few half chances as Wrington scored three times in quick succession before the interval.

The home side enjoyed the better of things after the restart to add three more goals to their tally for a 6-1 lead, but Warriors kept fighting and took the game to Wrington late on.

Charlie Phippen, Leaney, Ollie Toogood, Marley Prashad and Finlay Bawden fought hard in the middle of the park and Warriors claimed a second goal when Gould found man of the match Osmond, who cut inside and saw his shot parried for Whittaker to pounce and score.

Mackenzie Cook impressed on his debut for Warriors and, after their biggest test of the season, they return home to host Priory Rangers this weekend.

*Warriors had extended their unbeaten run a week earlier with a 5-0 win over Clevedon United Colts.

Having weathered an early storm, Whittaker and Snelgrove began to test the home keeper as Francis Campbell caused problems on the left with his pace.

Captain Bawden shone on the right and combined well with Gould before Whittaker struck twice in nine minutes before half time.

Draper had only one shot to save behind a tight defence and Warriors added second-half goals through Snelgrove and Campbell, who fired home from the spot after being fouled in the box.

Snelgrove's second completed the nap hand for Warriors, as Leaney and Phippen worked tirelessly in the middle of the park throughout.