Winscombe Warriors under-13s crowned Division One champions

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:30 AM August 17, 2021   
Winscombe Warriors under-13's proudly showing their Division One title medals

Winscombe Warriors under-13's proudly showing their league title medals as Division One winners - Credit: Darren Draper

After having the chance of winning the Division One title the season before taken away from them, due to the Coronavirus, Winscombe Warriors had a huge point to prove, and they didn't disappoint.

From start to finish, they were relentless - so much so that from when they returned back from the Covid restrictions in March, in the remaining 11 games the Warriors scored 55 goals and even kept seven clean sheets in a row.

The coaching dynamic duo of Stu Leaney and Nick Whittaker, supported by manager Darren Draper, couldn't be prouder of the lads.

Draper said: “It has been a long journey since we began with the lads from when they were six years old, they have all grown up into a great bunch of lads who just enjoy playing football together.

"They are a credit to themselves, on and off the field, and are a pleasure to manage. This title win proves how far they have come."

The manager and coaching staff would like to thank all Warriors for their continued hard work this season, as well as a huge thank you to the parents - without their continued support and patience throughout the years none of this would be possible.

The main awards for the campaign were held outside at Winscombe Community Centre, along with a barbeque in lovely sunshine.

Wincombe Warriors under-13s Manager's Player of the Year - Ben Osmond

Wincombe Warriors under-13s Manager's Player of the Year - Ben Osmond - Credit: Darren Draper

Ben Osmond won the Manager’s Player of the Year award, while Matt Perry picked up Players' Player.

Wincombe Warriors under-13s Player's Player - Matt Perry

Wincombe Warriors under-13s Player's Player - Matt Perry - Credit: Darren Draper

The Most Improved Player was awarded to Ollie Jones and Clubman of the Year went to Draper who received the award from the parents.

Wincombe Warriors under-13s Most Improved Player - Ollie Jones

Wincombe Warriors under-13s Most Improved Player - Ollie Jones - Credit: Darren Draper

Training has already begun for the Warriors and they have a couple of friendlies lined up against Timsbury Athletic and Wells City as they look to defend their title next season.

The Warriors would like to pass on a massive thanks to the continued support from their sponsors at Global Independent Travel, Honeycomb Dental Clinic and Winscombe Hardware and kit suppliers at Karuta Sportswear.

