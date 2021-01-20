Winscombe Warriors under-13s look to raise £1,000 for local community

Published: 9:00 AM January 20, 2021

Winscombe Warriors under-13s have set up a JustGiving page to raise £1,000 for the local community.

Warriors have a squad of 17 players aged 12 to 13 and aim to complete 500 miles of exercise by running, cycling, jogging or walking until the end of February.

Manager Darren Draper said: "Basically this keeps the lads staying fit, but also they are putting something good back into our community - giving them a purpose at the same time.

"Grassroots football is on hold at the moment, so it's vitally important to keep in touch with the lads and keep them focused and ensure that they are doing ok.

"We've always made sure that the lads know we are here to support them, even more so during this current pandemic. For us football is everything for the lads and the Warriors family."

For more information and how you can donate check out the JustGiving page www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/winscombewarriors