Winscombe CC firsts and second enjoy comprehensive wins

Winscombe first and seconds enjoyed comprehensive wins at the weekend with a headline performance from Dave Bailey who hit an explosive 143, with 14 fours and 10 sixes for the seconds.

The firsts enjoyed a comfortable 148-run victory over Staplegrove at the Rec where, with the outfield looking fast and the pitch good, captain Jack Fraser unsurprisingly chose to bat first.

In-form openers Ben Goodrum and Fraser put on 68 at a run a ball before Goodrum was caught behind by Peter Horton for 36.

The momentum was continued as Tom Hall joined Fraser and put on a magnificent 128-run partnership before each fell, missing out on opportunities for 100s, Fraser for 62 and Hall a fluent 73.

Selfless batting from Jory Cureton (15) Robert Bradley (11) and Liam Cureton (15 not out) saw the innings close on 272-6 from 45 overs, with Horton (4-44) the standout bowler.

Staplegrove’s innings never really got going as opening bowlers George Fox (1-24) and Jory Cureton (1-18) bowled well.

Ewan Griffiths (2-26) maintained the pressure and a fully-fit Hall (3-15) blasted out the middle order, with Fraser (2-7) and Mike Coe (0-1) polishing off the innings for 124.

Winscombe firsts remain second in the table and travel to leaders Trull this Saturday in a key fixture.

The seconds made it consecutive wins with another fine batting display to beat hosts Huntspill & District by 95 runs.

Batting first Winscombe scored a formidable 290 in 40 overs, after Fin Mayo (19) and Rod Shepherd got the innings off to a solid start.

Shepherd was then joined by Bailey and they dominated proceedings as Shepherd followed his big hundred last week with a fine 77, while Bailey destroyed the bowling with his powerful hitting and scored over 100 runs in boundaries.

Huntspill were never in the hunt but batted very solidly as their top five scored 20-plus, with Daniel Tippetts finishing on 49 not out in their total of 195-4.

Youngsters Oliver Morris, Joe O’Neill and Thomas Crabtree all bowled tightly, with Fin Mayo with 2-26 off his eight overs the pick.

Winscombe’s midweek team also won in their T20 league, beating East Huntspill by 72 runs.

Star of the night was Jory Cureton who scored a brilliant 101 not out in a huge total of 178-4.